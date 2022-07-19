A WOMAN has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Gwent.

A woman was arrested after the body of a 57-year-old man was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police say a 31-year-old has been charged with murder. She has also been charge with the assault of another woman the same day.

Police were called to an address in Elliots Town, Caerphilly at around 12.30am on Sunday, July 17, after a man was found unresponsive.

Police attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 57-year-old man had died.

Yesterday, police launched an investigation into the death.

Gwent Police Statement in full

Gwent Police said: "We were called to an address in Elliots Town, Caerphilly at around 00.30am on Sunday 17 July after a man was found unresponsive.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 57-year-old man had died.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We've launched a murder investigation and a 31-year-old woman from Trecenydd, Caerphilly has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"She remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."