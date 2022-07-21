A THUG with a history of violence strangled, punched and bit his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him with other men.

George Edwards, 29, of Rifle Street, Blaenavon, flew into a jealous rage after falsely claiming she had slept with someone she knew from her church.

The defendant had previous convictions for assault on his grandmother, a pub bouncer and another previous partner.

Edwards appeared for sentence after pleading guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) against his now ex-girlfriend in her own home in Cwmbran.

Prosecutor Josh Scouller told Cardiff Crown Court how the first incident happened on May 9 when the defendant pinned her down on a bed using one of his fists.

The ABH attack took place on June 3 when Edwards was on police bail after he’d been arrested for the common assault.

The couple had been out for the evening at a bowling alley before the defendant became aggressive after his partner refused to give him £50.

She was then subjected to a nasty assault in which he strangled, punched and bit her and pulled her hair.

He had been drinking during both attacks.

Tom Roberts, representing Edwards, said: “The defendant is genuinely remorseful for both incidents.

“He has taken steps to address his alcohol addiction.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told Edwards: “You challenged your victim about sleeping with other men which she had not done.”

Referring to the assault on June 3, she said: “You pulled her hair and you used your other hand to strangle her.

“You had one hand around her throat and it’s described that you used a lot of force.

“You pinned her down to the bed and you tried to kick her in the face.

“She was screaming, ‘Please stop! Someone call the police!’ and she wasn’t sure if she lost consciousness.”

Recorder Hillier added: “In her victim impact statement she said she describes how her confidence has been knocked, she has lost two stone in weight and has lost her job due to the issues it has caused her.

“She feels terrified and constantly watches the doorbell cam in fear that you will show up."

Edwards was jailed for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.