ROADWORKS are to be carried out on an accident blackspot in Chepstow next month.
The work will be undertaken near the traffic lights on the A48 near the town's Tesco supermarket.
The junction of the A48 and Station Road has been the site of numerous crashes over the years, and is well-known in the town as a blackspot for incidents.
No road closures will be put in place during the roadworks, according to the Welsh Government.
The works, scheduled to start on August 8, include:
- realignment of Station Road’s western kerb line;
- removal of an existing traffic island;
- installation of two proposed traffic islands;
- associated remedial works in and around the Tesco junction.
A spokesperson said: "There are no identified road closures and works will be managed by four-way lights to minimise disruption to the travelling public.
"The developer’s new anticipated start date is August 8.
"Across into Gloucestershire, we are aware of roadworks taking place on the A48 which forms part of the local authority network.
"These include tree removal works."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here