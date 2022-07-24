A NEW book provides a backstage pass to a world-famous Monmouthshire music studio, where rock history was made several times over.

The tale of Rockfield Recording Studios in Monmouth has been woven into the story of some of the most influential albums of all time.

Featuring frank and funny interviews with the artists who recorded there and studio staff, Rock Legends at Rockfield reveals the fascinating stories behind some of the world’s best-known and loved rock albums and records, including Oasis’ What’s the Story (Morning Glory), a number of Queen songs including Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody, and Motörhead’s first recordings.

For the new edition, industry insider Jeff Collins has included chapters on the artists who have recorded at Rockfield since 2007, including interviews with bands such as Thunder, The Dirty Youth, Gun and YES.

The book also features the Studio's recent appearances in film and television such as the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody film and the Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm documentary.

"Any artist, or band, who has dreams of being part of rock folklore wants to record at this studio in Monmouth," Mr Collins said.

"Legends such as Rush, Motörhead and Robert Plant regaled me with their experiences there.

"Whether it was backstage at a gig chatting to Lemmy ahead of one of Motörhead’s thunderous gigs or reuniting Robert Plant with his solo band for a catch-up on days gone by, all looked back fondly on their time together here in the studio."

Rock Legends at Rockfield is due for publication on September 22.