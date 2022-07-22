A NEW noodle bar will open its doors in Cwmbran – giving people the chance to tuck into pan-Asian cuisine.

Chopstix – which has more than 70 restaurants across the UK – will open in Cwmbran Shopping Centre in September, with an exact opening date to be confirmed.

The noodle bar chain, which has been established for two decades, has been expanding with new venues.

Earlier this month four new Chopstix stores opened across the UK, including one in St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff.

What is Chopstix?





Chopstix is a noodle bar, which first opened 20 years ago with a stall at Camden Market in London, and now has more than 70 stores.

The business prides itself on serving customers quickly – within less than a minute – with guests able to pick their own noodles and toppings.

More on the Cwmbran opening...





Chopstix will open a new venue at North Walk in Cwmbran in September, with a date to be announced.

This follows Torfaen Council giving approving planning permission to change the shopfront, adding new signage and automatic doors.

The unit (17 North Walk in Cwmbran Shopping Centre) was formerly an estate agent but has been granted a change of use.

As part of the opening week celebrations - due to be in September - there will be free food on offer.

Find out more about the chain via its website chopstixnoodles.co.uk