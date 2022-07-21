THE Big Splash Busk is bringing the party to Newport's Big Splash this year.

The Big Splash festival is a family event, but there is something for everyone and every taste.

This year, the Big Splash Busk is based in the centre of the city in Commercial Street, presented Le Pub and sponsored by Newport NOW BID.

Over the weekend Commercial Street will come alive as musicians, performers and artists from across the city come together to perform live as part of a giant busking festival.

From family dinosaur discos to singer-songwriters, Commercial Street is where the party will be at, with Ladies of Rage taking over the Westgate Hotel on Saturday and an afterdark special at Le pub on Sunday.

Ladies Of Rage (LOR) are a collective of more than 500 members who have performed as part of 6Music Festival, Focus Wales, Green Man Festival and more.

LOR encourage all genres from DJs to MCs, vocalists and singer-songwriters, spoken word artists and everything that fits in-between to come along to their safeguarded jams, events and workshops.

The LOR stage at The Big Splash will boast an array of artists for their stage takeover - the first they have done in Newport.

There are several zones all based around Commercial Street including the Truck Stage, Westgate Stage and of course the Westgate Hotel itself!

The full line up looks like this:

Saturday

11am-5pm: Inviting the Neighbours Around to Paint;

Midday-12.30pm: Able Mable;

Midday-12.20pm: Sonny Winnebago (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

Midday-1.30pm: Beacons Artists (Zone 2 - Outside Natwest);

Midday-2pm: Dino Disco (Zone 1 - Bottom of Charles Street);

12.10pm-12.40pm: Dave’s Cone Show (Roving Act);

12.20pm-12.40pm: Mojo Jr (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

12.40pm-1pm: SFoxxglove (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

1pm-1.30pm: Ellis Thomas (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

1.20pm-1.50pm: Dave’s Cone Show (Roving Act);

1.30pm-2pm: Katie Lou (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

2pm-2.30pm: Eleri Angharad (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

2pm-4pm: Urban Circle (Zone 1 - Bottom of Charles Street);

2.30pm-3pm: Brightr (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

2.40pm-3.10pm: From Class to Glass;

3pm-3.30pm: Richard Forrest (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

3.30pm-4pm: Act Happy (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

4pm-4.15pm: Truck based Disco (Zone 1 - Bottom of Charles Street);

4pm-4.30pm: DeZ (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel);

4.15pm-5pm: Frantastic (Zone 1 - Bottom of Charles Street);

4.30pm-5pm: Luke W (Westgate Stage - outside Westgate Hotel).

More details about all of the acts can be found at newportlive.co.uk/bigsplash

Big Splash 2022 has been made possible thanks to the support, funding and sponsorship of Arts Council Wales, Newport City Council, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Le Pub, University of South Wales, Articulture, Loyal Free, Newport Bus, Alacrity Foundation, Newport City Homes, Arts & Business Cymru, Pobl, Melin Homes & Linc.