WE'VE raided our archive to find some of the great shops we used to visit back in the day.

Some brands are still going strong but from different locations in the city, while others have disappeared for good. From department stores such as Wilding's to 'mall'-style developments such as Kingsway and Cambrian Road, the city centre has altered many times over the years.

South Wales Argus:

Commercial Street in Newport with Mothercare, British Home Stores and C&A in the photograph.

South Wales Argus:

Wilding's department store in Newport dressed for Christmas. The store closed in 2019 after 144 years of trading.

South Wales Argus:

Cambrain Retail Centre, in Cambrain Road, Newport, was demolished to makeway for the nearby Admiral Insurance office

South Wales Argus:

Tesco, Kingsway. While the supermarket brand has a number of stores throughout the city, including an express store in Cambrian Road, the main store in the 80s was in Kingsway.

South Wales Argus:

Again, Sainsbury's remains a prominent retailer in Newport with a supermarket in Albany Street and a smaller store in John Frost Square. But in the 80s and 90s the store was based in Shafsbury, near Newport Castle.

South Wales Argus:

Adams children's clothes store in Kingsway Centre. Kingsway at Emlyn Walk underwent a major development in the 1980s to create an enclosed shopping centre. It has been home to many high street brands over the years as well as a glass life, in-shops and Transport Bridge statue.

South Wales Argus:

Korky Young shared this picture of Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport city centre.

South Wales Argus:

Clarks school shoes on sale in September 1993