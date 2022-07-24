WE'VE raided our archive to find some of the great shops we used to visit back in the day.
Some brands are still going strong but from different locations in the city, while others have disappeared for good. From department stores such as Wilding's to 'mall'-style developments such as Kingsway and Cambrian Road, the city centre has altered many times over the years.
Commercial Street in Newport with Mothercare, British Home Stores and C&A in the photograph.
Wilding's department store in Newport dressed for Christmas. The store closed in 2019 after 144 years of trading.
Cambrain Retail Centre, in Cambrain Road, Newport, was demolished to makeway for the nearby Admiral Insurance office
Tesco, Kingsway. While the supermarket brand has a number of stores throughout the city, including an express store in Cambrian Road, the main store in the 80s was in Kingsway.
Again, Sainsbury's remains a prominent retailer in Newport with a supermarket in Albany Street and a smaller store in John Frost Square. But in the 80s and 90s the store was based in Shafsbury, near Newport Castle.
Adams children's clothes store in Kingsway Centre. Kingsway at Emlyn Walk underwent a major development in the 1980s to create an enclosed shopping centre. It has been home to many high street brands over the years as well as a glass life, in-shops and Transport Bridge statue.
Korky Young shared this picture of Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport city centre.
Clarks school shoes on sale in September 1993
