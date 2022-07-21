REPAIR work on a burst water pipe will lead to four more days of disruption on a busy Newport road.
Large areas of the city were left without running water for much of Wednesday following reports of a burst pipe under Chepstow Road.
That problem has since been repaired, and water supplies restored, after Welsh Water began urgent repair work which closed the road in both directions.
Newport City Council has warned that "due to the size of the excavation and repairs" a section of Chepstow Road will remain closed until Sunday, July 24.
The roadworks are near the junction with Farmwood Close, and Chepstow Road is closed between Aberthaw Road and Ringwood Avenue.
Diversions are in place for vehicles, but cyclists and pedestrians can still use the pavements in Chepstow Road.
Welsh Water apologised for any inconvenience caused after large parts of the city lost their water supplies on Wednesday morning, including properties in Bishpool, Christchurch, Maindee and Somerton.
The company said supplies were fully restored shortly after 5am on Thursday.
