A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RUBY GITTINGS, 21, of Caerwent Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 92 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Somerset Way, Bulwark, on February 26.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDER THOMAS MATTHEWS, 20, of Varteg Road, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmavon Road on February 5.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KANEEZA MURPHY, 30, of Adeline Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing tools and building materials worth £2,000 on December 13, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Driver deliberately tried to run over man in front of screaming witnesses

AHMED EL-HERICH, 45, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing tools and building materials worth £2,000 on December 13, 2021.

SHANE HANRATTY, 38, of King Street, Pontypool, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 4.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LAURA EMILY WHITE, 33, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIRSTY BRANN, 30, of Tudor Road, Southville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.