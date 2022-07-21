A TRIAL date has been set for a woman charged with the murder of a man found dead inside a house in Gwent.

Rebecca Press, 31, from Caerphilly is accused of the murder of 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash at a property in Elliots Town, New Tredegar.

South Wales Argus:

Rebecca Press. Picture: Wales News Service

The defendant appeared via video link from Eastwood Park Prison at Cardiff Crown Court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

South Wales Argus:

Rebecca Press. Picture: Wales News Service

Press is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Michelle Chapman on the same date.

No pleas were entered and a potential trial date of January 9, 2023 was set.

South Wales Argus:

Because of the current barrister strike Rebecca Press is not currently represented by one. Picture: Wales News Service

Prosecutor Jason Howells said: 'We consider this to be a two to three-week trial."

Press, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, was remanded in custody and is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 17.