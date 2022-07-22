DO YOU know anyone who has gone above and beyond in the health and care sectors and deserves recognition for their efforts?

Well, time is running out of you want to nominate them for a prize in this year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards.

The deadline for entries is fast approaching – Sunday, August 7 to be exact – so make sure you visit the nomination website now not to miss out.

Held in association with the University of South Wales (USW), the awards ceremony will take place at Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday, September 29.

Monmouthshire Building Society, Coleg Gwent, Royal College of Nursing, Aneurin Bevan UHB, Monmouthshire Freemasons, St Joseph’s Hospital, Tovey Bros, Nuffield Health and George St Furnishers are also backing the event.

Fifteen awards will be handed out on the night, including GP of the year, the mental health award, care home of the year and the excellence in nursing award.

The headline winners of last year’s awards, which were broadcast online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were Jill Bowen and Jonathan Pearce, specialist practitioners providing bereavement support at Hospice of the Valleys in Blaenau Gwent.

They scooped the adolescent and child health care award before claiming the overall outstanding contribution honour.

Last year’s awards threw up some truly inspiring and moving stories of the effort that goes into maintaining and improving people’s physical and mental health during the pandemic.

There remain plenty of challenges for those on the front line, from GP practices to hospitals, volunteering services and palliative care.

And it is those individuals and groups who continue to give everything for the betterment of others, that we are encouraging you to nominate.

This year’s categories are:

Care Hero Award

Carer in the Home Award

Excellence in Nursing Award

Volunteer of the Year

Contribution to Covid-19 Response

Health Care Team Award

Mental Health Award

Best Place to Work Award

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year

Care Home of the Year

GP Practice of the Year

GP of the Year

Health Charity of the Year

Health Marketing Campaign of the Year

Health Campaigner of the Year

Make your nominations by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards, where you will also find the criteria for each award.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities for this event, and others planned for the remainder of 2022, contact head of events Cathy Parsons on 07977967777.