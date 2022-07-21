THE owner of a takeaway has been fined after she was prosecuted for selling “unsafe” food.

Yung Tan of the Honour Garden on Newport’s St Vincent Road admitted selling special fried rice that contained a prescribed allergen against a customer’s order.

The defendant sold a dish that contained egg despite a request for a meal that did not contain any, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

She pleaded guilty to selling rice that was “unsafe” under General Food Regulations on June 21, 2021 and a Food Safety Act offence on the same day.

Tan was ordered to pay £1,069 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

After the hearing a Newport council spokesperson said: “A Trading Standards officer visited the premises and asked for special fried rice that did not contain any egg.

“Testing found that egg white protein was present in the product and a letter was sent to the owner.

“The same dish was ordered on a second visit and that also tested positive for egg white protein.”

The spokesperson added: “Under interview Yung Tan said she had put measures in place after receiving the letter and could not understand how it had happened again.

“She intended to buy a wok to cook allergen-free dishes separately and would refuse to sell a dish if she was not confident it did not contain a contaminant.

“Food safety is extremely important and Newport city council’s trading standards officers have become increasingly concerned about food allergies.

“A failure to treat the issue seriously by businesses, presents a risk to life.”