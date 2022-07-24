WITH the summer holidays almost upon us, it's time to start thinking about fun things you can get up to while keeping the children entertained.
Here's a great short walk right here in Newport - and don't forget to pack a picnic because once you've completed it, you can relax in the ground of Tredegar House and let the children run free to work off all their excess energy.
Tredegar lakeside walk
This National Trust lakeside walk is an easy, short circular trail taking you around the perimeter of the parkland at Tredegar House. The one-mile, level walk will take 30 to 40 minutes to complete and offers a tranquil escape from the city.
Bring your dog - this is a much-loved route for dog walkers so expect the parkland to be bounding with some of our four-legged friends.
Start: Tredegar House car park, grid ref: S T288850
Picture: Irene Haines, South Wales Argus Camera Club
- Start your walk at the carpark of Tredegar House. There will be a charge for parking if you are not a National Trust member. Stand facing the visitor reception and take a right towards the five bar gate by the public library. Head through the gate and you will find yourself in the Old Farm area of the Tredegar House estate.
- Head straight on past the Brewhouse Tearooms – stop here for a cuppa or quick bite – and pass through the double gates at the rear of the mansion house. You’ll find yourself at the Victorian entrance with a turning circle to your left.
- Walk round the turning circle and take the path to your right. You’ll head past the Italianate sunken garden on your right and onto the lakeside path with the old Boathouse on your left.
- Follow the path over a small bridge and into the woodland, keeping the lake on your left hand side. Shortly after you enter the woodland you will find a bench carved from a fallen tree which looks out over lake to the mansion house. This is a great place to stop and soak up your surroundings.
- As you move through the woodland you will come across a fork in the pathway. All paths lead to the same destination but the middle pathway is the least muddy and most accessible. Following it round to the left and you will find yourself beside a small stream.
-
- Head over the bridge and stop for a game of Pooh sticks if you have the time. As you emerge from the woodland take the path to the right and walk past the 17th-century Gatehouses. This part of the path becomes less defined and a little muddier during wetter weather so watch your footing.
- Keep the boundary wall on your right and follow the path right around the parkland. Be sure to stop along the way to take in the view of the mansion house lined by the magnificent Oak Avenue. There is thought to have been seven of these Oak Avenues leading from the mansion house at one point and this last line of historic trees continues on past the M4 and over the crest of the hill towards Ruperra Castle.
- Head into the small area of woodland in the south-west corner of the parkland and you will come across a small area of natural play. Spend some time balancing along the fallen tree trunks and hoping from tree stump to tree stump or building a den from the twigs, branches and leaves around you.
- As you come out the other side you will see the play park and the Park Kiosk in front of you. The Park Kiosk toilets are open all year round and refreshments are available in the summer months. This is also a great area to relax with a picnic and soak up some sun.
- Keep on the path until you reach the road and follow it round to the left. You’ll walk right past the 17th-century stable block and mansion house, so this is a good place to stop and take stock of the beautiful architecture. Follow the road round to the right and you will pass through a set of magnificent gateposts to find yourself once again at the Victorian entrance to the mansion house.
- Head back through the double gates and give yourself a treat by popping into the Brewhouse Tearooms for a slice of Victoria sponge or a delicious cream tea.
For more National Trust walks go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/
