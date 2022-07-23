HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Frankie Henderson sent in this picture of her five-year-old poochon Luna and her eight-week-old kitten Nahla.
Jane Gilbert shared this picture of Dotty.
Leanne 'Valiant' Gamble said: "We didn’t get the joy of seeing our cats as kittens as they were abandoned and rescued but their babies were pretty adorable."
Terrianne Morris sent in this picture of her son's kitten Fireman Sam.
Miriam Deacon shared this picture of Bramble.
Bethan Blake shared this picture of Mia.
Jessica Hope sent in this picture of Teddy.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here