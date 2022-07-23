A GUIDE dog puppy whose training was disrupted by lockdown has found a new role as a buddy dog.

Lyra, a three-year-old black Labrador, has become a best friend to Ellie Jones, who lives with her parents in Usk and is registered blind.

Lyra helps Ms Jones, 23, to socialise and interact with other people while out and about. The family opted for a buddy dog because they felt Ellie needed canine company, but did not have a sufficient level of independence to apply for a guide dog.

Her mother, Kate, said: “Lyra is Ellie’s second buddy dog. The first, Emmy, joined us when Ellie was just 11. She’s still with us, but retired. Ellie grew up learning how to feed her and sometimes did her grooming. The two dogs get along fine, although Lyra is playful and Emmy is very gentle.

“We take Lyra for a walk each morning, and we enjoy going to watch Ellie’s brother play cricket. Having a buddy dog is a great way to start a conversation with other dog owners, and it improves Ellie’s social skills. Lyra is great for exercise, and good company around the house. She lies on the bed with Ellie and keeps her calm.”

Ms Jones has just completed her first year of equine studies at Coleg Gwent’s Usk campus, having previously attended Royal National College for the Blind in Hereford.

Kate said: “Ellie wants to work with horses. Her friend owns a stable for dressage horses and Ellie cleans the bridles once a week. She also goes riding in Severn Vale in Chepstow, where they have a large, stocky horse.”

Natalie Glew, Guide Dogs’ Canine Assisted Partnerships Specialist, said: “Ellie and Lyra have developed a strong friendship, which proves that buddy dogs are not just for the very young. Guide Dogs is committed to helping vision-impaired young people with additional needs right up to the age of 25.

“Lyra is a lovely character but was too easily distracted to complete her training as a guide dog, so we are delighted that she has found her perfect match in Ellie.”

If you have a vision-impaired child and would like to know more about the buddy dog scheme from Guide Dogs, please ring 0800 781 1444 or visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/buddydogs