A SPECIAL netball fundraising tournament in aid of mental health charity Mind is being held in Ebbw Vale.

Georgia O’Callaghan, coach at Ebbw Vale Netball Club, has organised the adults mixed netball fundraising tournament, which takes place on Sunday, July 24, to raise fund for the charity after her own experiences working in the mental health field.

She said: "There are numerous volunteers from Ebbw Vale Netball Club who are giving up a full day to help with the running and organisation, which I am extremely grateful for. A massive shout out and thank you to Sam O’Callaghan, Claire Williams, Laura Knapp and Jo Haycock - this could not be done without you all!

"Also massive appreciation to our volunteers for the day who will be umpiring all fixtures - Georgia, Sam, Laura K, Sarah, Chloe, Sara, Clare, Jasmine, Laura and Lauren."

Eleven teams have entered the tournmant, which is open to both men and women, and include #Team Ebbw, Team Tillery, Aber All Stars, Avengers, Gilfach, Rhydyfelin, Rhydyfelin Rockets, Abergavenny Giants, Abercarn, Llany Llamas and Llany Unicorns.

Georgia O’Callaghan

Ms O’Callaghan said: "There is a player entry fee, and there will also be raffle tickets on sale, before and during the event. We have the support from local business, who have kindly contributed their services as raffle prizes, including Wayne Grist’s Butchers, Mel Morgans, By Gemma Louise, Holistic & Beauty Therapies by Dawn, Vicky’s Beauty & Body Piercing and Sam’s Unisex Hair Design."

She said: "I chose Mind as I have experience working in the mental health department, have experienced how the mental health services support individuals and their families, and believe mental health services are not recognised and supported enough.

"Following the pandemic a lot of us have lost loved ones - family and friends, due to the struggles they have faced behind closed doors. They are not alone. My door is always open. It’s okay, not to be okay.”

To support the fundraising go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgia-o-callaghan1