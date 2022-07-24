DEVELOPER Lovell has raised £10,000 for two local charities at its 27th annual charity golf day in Cardiff.

The event was held at Cottrell Park Golf Resort, near the developer’s regional head office in the Greenmeadow Springs Business Park in Tongwynlais, and saw 21 teams compete.

Golfers included Lovell employees as well as teams representing its subcontractors, partners and consultants.

To finish off the day, attendees took part in a charity auction, which consisted of prizes donated by Lovell clients and its supply chain.

Over the past 26 years, the Lovell golf day has raised more than £100,000 for charity.

This year, the chosen charities are Cancer Research Wales and Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

Cancer Research Wales is the country’s leading cancer charity, and is making vital progress into researching prevention, early diagnosis and better treatment. Money raised goes to clinical and laboratory-based research facilities in universities and hospitals across Wales.

Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre is a purpose-built school which provides education and specialist facilities for pupils aged three to 19-years-old with a range of learning difficulties. The centre aims to promote and develop its pupils’ learning, self-esteem, behaviour and confidence by providing individualised learning opportunities.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “We are thrilled to have raised £10,000 for these two wonderful charities. The work both organisations carry out is invaluable to many people throughout Wales, and we’re delighted to have supported them.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this thoroughly enjoyable event, especially our supply chain partners who donated fantastic prizes to the charity auction and raffle. I’d also like to thank our main sponsor, CM Utilities, who made a generous donation to each of the charities.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting our 28th charity golf day in 2023.”

Alice Wymer, regional fundraiser at Cancer Research Wales, said: “We were delighted to be chosen as one of the charities for Lovell’s 27th annual charity golf day in Cardiff. The funds raised will help us to improve the ways in which cancer is diagnosed, leading to better outcomes and changing the lives of those living with the disease.

“Thank you to everyone who organised the event and to all the teams who took part – all of us at Cancer Research Wales are so grateful for your support.”

Leanne Boardman, assistant headteacher at Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre, said: “We were delighted to be chosen by Lovell as one of their charities for this year. We were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the Lovell team, and our pupils will greatly benefit from the kind donation.”