PRINCIPALITY Building Society colleagues, including those in Gwent, volunteered more than 500 hours to their charity partners Tŷ Hafan and Tŷ Gobaith during Children’s Hospice Week.

Children’s Hospice Week celebrates the incredible work that is done by children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK, as well as the seriously ill children and young people they support.

The Principality team exchanged their work in offices and branches to help the charities in their shops, and also baked cakes to raise vital funds for these two important charities.

Shaun Middleton, head of distribution at Principality, said: "We are very proud to call both Tŷ Hafan and Hope House Tŷ Gobaith our charity partners and it’s been great to be able to support them during Children's Hospice Week. There's been loads going on in our branches across Wales and the borders to raise funds for the charities. A huge thank you to our members for their continued support.

"Colleagues have also taken on a charity shop challenge this week, swapping the branches and offices, for their local Tŷ Hafan or Tŷ Gobaith store. Friendships have been made and I know they’ve all learnt lots about the charities. It's great to bring high street partners together and share experiences for the benefit of the local community."

Jenna Lewis, director of income generation at Tŷ Hafan, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome Principality Building Society volunteers into our Tŷ Hafan shops this week.

"They have all been amazing, they have worked incredibly hard and made a massive difference to what our dedicated retail teams have been able to achieve.

"Our partnership with Principality means a huge amount to us and to all the children and their families who we support and who will benefit from their generosity, not only during Children’s Hospice Week but over the next two years for the duration of this partnership. We could not be more grateful."