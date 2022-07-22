WORK to start addressing the cost-of-living crisis needs to start now – not wait until after the August recess, a senior councillor has said.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, July 21, council leader Steve Thomas revealed that a ‘Cost of Living Crisis Working Group’ would be set up to look at the issues.

This group would help inform discussions around the 2022/23 budget.

Cllr Thomas told councillors that the cost-of-living crisis had dominated discussions recently.

“We can’t get away from this, it’s everywhere we look,” he said.

“This is to set up a working group to explore policy and other opportunities to help alleviate the burden experienced by our constituents in Blaenau Gwent.”

He explained that the group would help inform and influence the 2022/23 council budget deliberations through the “prism” of the financial situation.

They would provide advice and recommendations.

Cllr Thomas told the meeting that the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has just published data that showed that public sector borrowing for June 2022 is £4 billion higher than June 2021.

Cllr Thomas also believed the Conservative leadership battle between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with: “both candidates trying to show how Thatcherite they are,” would have a detrimental effect on public service funding

Cllr Thomas said: “Local government is in for a tough time in the coming months.”

“This is cross party, and it’s been demonstrated today that all members of the council are concerned about the plight we’re in now.”

He said that all five cabinet members would be part of the group and invited Independent group leader Cllr Joanna Wilkins and a second member of her group to join.

Cllr Wilkins said: “We welcome this and anything that can be done.

“It’s been highlighted throughout this meeting just how much of an issue this is now.

“I don’t think something like this can wait for the August recess, we need to get on it now to make recommendations to help our residents and staff.

“Can we please look at this now and not wait until after August.”

Cllr Thomas said that there were already reports the group could “sit down and consider.”

Cllr Thomas said: “The upcoming budget is going to be difficult.

“On paper when you look at it in scrutiny you might think it’s looking quite good, but we need to factor in almost 10 per cent inflation rise we don’t know if it’s peaked yet and also understand what pay awards there are

“We’ll have to wrestle with that, and we intend doing it jointly with all councillors.”

The report to create the working group was approved unanimously.