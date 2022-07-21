A CWMBRAN woman who feels like she ‘cheated death’ is looking for the man who saved her after a fall onto tracks at a London Underground station.

Tegan Badham, 21, was at Kings Cross on Sunday, July 10, waiting for the Tube to Finsbury Park when she slipped and fell onto the tracks.

“I don’t even know how I slipped,” she told the Argus. “I must have tripped over my own feet.”

Luckily for Ms Badham, a quick-thinking stranger was able to pull her from the tracks just before the train was due to arrive. Trains on the London Underground pull into the stations just minutes apart.

“I’m only short so my head was just visible over the top of the platform,” she said. “It’s a good thing he saw me fall and grabbed me or I wouldn’t be here. There were other people around, but they weren’t going to help.

“I feel like I shouldn’t be here, like I cheated death.”

Ms Badham was heading to Finsbury Park for the 2022 Wireless Festival. At the time of the incident, she had travelled into London Paddington and from there to Kings Cross, where she was waiting for the Victoria Line tube to Finsbury Park.

She had attended the festival on Friday, July 8, but after rumours of gunshots, was not planning on attending the remaining dates.

But she decided to go as her favourite artist was performing.

“We had the tickets and decided to go because Nicki Minaj was performing, and she is my favourite artist, but I didn’t even make it,” she said.

Ms Badham suffered multiple electrical burns on her arms, back and legs and possibly a small spinal fracture, which she is awaiting confirmation of after more than 10 hours waiting for a scan at hospital.

“For about 45 minutes after it happened, I didn’t feel anything because the adrenaline was so high," she said. "But when that wore off, I was in so much pain."

“I am able to move now. I can get dressed myself,” she added. “I have some scars from the burns but just waiting for them to heal and I hope they don’t scar permanently, especially as the one on my back is really big.”

Now Ms Badham wants to find the man who saved her life to thank him.

“It all happened so quickly, I didn’t manage to get a name or a contact or anything," she said.

“I want to thank him for saving my life. If I found him, it would be very emotional. If he sees this, he can reach out to me on social media if he doesn’t want to go through the press.”