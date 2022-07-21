A LORRY driver has been jailed after he left another man seriously injured by crashing into another HGV.

Mariusz Korkosz was driving on the wrong side of the road when he ploughed into Gary Rees on the B4251 between Oakdale and Crumlin.

The defendant’s claim he had a coughing fit at the time was rejected at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Gary Rees was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment. Picture: CPS Wales

His “reckless” action has left “very serious consequences” for Mr Rees, 55, from Caerphilly, it was said.

Korkosz, 46, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving a Mercedes lorry on Parkway on Monday, July 4.

He was jailed for 20 weeks and banned from driving for 24 months and 70 days.

Mariusz Korkosz was driving a Mercedes lorry. Picture: CPS Wales

The defendant, who was assisted by a Polish interpreter, was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

On the day of the crash a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two lorries.

"Personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance also attended.”