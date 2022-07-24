THE long-awaited revamp of Newport Market was finally completed earlier this year, and was widely hailed as one of the most exciting new developments in the city for years.

The refurbished Victorian building features a collection of independent traders, food and drink outlets and event spaces - and there is more to come.

One of the new businesses to set up shop in the revamped market is patisserie and confectioner Sheffs, which has opened a stall inside the market and a second unit near the rear entrance.

Others have moved to larger units, with Younique Essentials – previously based near the back entrance of Newport Market – relocating into a double unit, with a treatment room installed.

And work has started to open Wales’ first ANNA Cake Couture in the market at the unit next to Vin Van which is near the front of the market.

Other business have moved on, including Rae Barton’s Fruit & Veg - which was established more than a century ago in 1906 and won “market trader of the year” at the 2019 V Awards.

The greengrocer was one of the few businesses which returned to the building after the development by LoftCo – with Friendly Neighbourhood Comics, owned by Tim Rees, also returning to Newport Market.

People can still get their fix of Rae Barton's Fruit & Veg though - the business remains open at Halse Nurseries in Langstone.

Pop-up plant shop The Elephants Ear has also left the market; its last day of business at Newport Market was Saturday, July 9.

A post about the closure on social media read:

“We had a blast and it’s been great meeting and chatting with all you lovely planty people! “Don’t forget you can still find us at our Cardiff store, at markets across South Wales and at theelephantsear.com”

The Elephants Ear remains open in Cardiff, with a shop based on Upper Kincraig Street, and people can buy online.

For those wanting to browse and buy plants in Newport, Nettle & Bark remains open – just a short walk from the city centre.

And pop-up stall Imagenation, which sold illustrations and designs, is no longer based at the market with the owner offering commissions online

The Elephants Ear and Imagenation are already lined up for permanent replacements which will include a photography studio and bubble tea stall.

But the new market isn't the end of the redevelopment - the upstairs of the building has also been transformed into an events space, a wellness studio, and space for businesses.

Work is even going on underground, with planning permission granted earlier this month for the market's vaults to be redeveloped - with a bar, a tattoo parlour, and a gaming room planned.