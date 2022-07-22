A GWENT-BASED consortium has been tasked with creating a more environmentally-friendly motor for electric vehicles.

The consortium, led by Caerphilly advanced research and development company Deregallera, has received funding for the project from the Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund administered by the Welsh Government.

Currently, 85 per cent of the world's supplies of the materials needed to manufacture the performing electric motors - known as permanent magnet motors - are held by China.

Deregallera will work with Cwmbran-based firm Meritor and academics at Cardiff University to design, develop and test a new low carbon electric vehicle motor which does not rely so heavily these materials.

The Welsh Government said that, if the project is successful, it will not only be positive for the environment but it will make low carbon electric vehicle motors cheaper.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething said: "The Welsh Government is committed to building the new industries of the future here in Wales.

"These are the businesses that will create the new green jobs we need to secure a sustainable and prosperous Welsh economy.

"The record-high temperatures we experienced earlier this week is a clear demonstration that climate change is a threat to society.

"That’s why the Welsh Government has declared a climate emergency.

"As part of the action we’re taking, we’re committed to decarbonising our society, including developing transport systems that do not harm the environment.

"We need more electric cars, buses, and cleaner trucks on our roads. As a globally responsible nation, we also want to look after nature and make sure we do not squander finite global resources like “rare earth” materials.

"As part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to innovation, we want to see Welsh companies and academics come together to find innovative made-in-Wales solutions to global problems.

"So, I am delighted we have been able to fund this exciting new project, which delivers on that ambition.

“I am excited by the potential of this project to deliver an alternative vehicle motor that is sustainable.

"This could deliver significant benefits to our economy and our society.

"I am confident this will lead to the creation of new innovative, all-Welsh supply chains that will help power our economy long into the future."

A Ford spokesperson said: "This is exactly the sort of innovative technical collaboration we wanted our legacy fund to support.

"The fund will provide a kick-start to two other low carbon vehicle projects in Wales, and we can’t wait to see what the next round of funding will bring."

The Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund will open for a second round of applications on Monday, August 1.

To find out more and to apply for funding, click here.