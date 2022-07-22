A ROGUE driver who gave false details to the police is behind bars after a court lost its patience with her.

Chiquita Naomi Kane, 46, from Newport, was caught flouting her ban when she was arrested for driving while disqualified in the city.

When she was stopped in a Suzuki Carry on Clarence Place she also gave bogus details to the police to try and get out of trouble.

Kane, of Springfield Drive, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable on November 30, 2021.

This put her in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

She has shown a “blatant disregard for orders”, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and banned from driving for 27 months and 74 days.