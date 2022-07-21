A TEENAGER has been charged following an alleged assault in Newport that caused police to cordon off areas of the city.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a 22-year-old man was found seriously injured in Cambrian Road at around 2.40am on Tuesday, July 19.

The man was taken to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where he remains in a stable condition.

The man who was arrested was later charged with section 18 - wounding with intent.

He has been remanded to appear in Newport Magistrates' Court today, July 21.

Enquiries are still ongoing and Gwent Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

To get in touch with Gwent Police, call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200241015.

To report anything anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

