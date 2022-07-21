POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a road crash early this evening left one man in hospital.
The collision involving a motorbike and a grey Kia Soul Tempest car happened at 5.30pm on the A467 in Aberbeeg, near Abertillery.
Officers are investigating the crash at the entrance of the Glandwr Industrial Estate.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene and a 34-year-old man from the Abertillery area has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “The A467 from the entrance to the Glandwr Industrial Estate to Aberbeeg roundabout remains closed in both directions.
“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A467 by the entrance to the Glandwr Industrial Estate between 5pm and 5.30pm to contact us.
“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 220024443 with any details.”
