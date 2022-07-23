A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL SAMUELS, 49, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD CONNORS, 38, of Ringwood Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £261 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OLIVER LUKE, 26, from Llanddewi Skirrid, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SLAVOMIR PACAS, 19, Keene Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bristol Street on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEON COKER, 31, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 16 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on March 11.

He was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA EDGE, 32, of Coedcae Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pontygwindy Road on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUCY HUGHSON-SMITH, 37, of Ramsey Walk, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLIN STEPHEN LUCE, 32, of Farlays, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.