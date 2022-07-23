THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like assault, drug dealing and dangerous driving.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Alfie Phillips

Alfie Phillips took over the running of a drugs line after its previous owner was jailed when he was on bail over a nasty assault.

The 22-year-old had led an attack on a man which saw him repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on.

Phillips from Newport was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to offering to supply heroin and cocaine and was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

MORE NEWS: Takeaway fined for selling ‘unsafe’ food

Karlie Tuft

John Jackson

A couple were jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years after a woman’s face was slashed with a knife and the lives of her young children threatened.

Karlie Tuft, 33, launched the unprovoked attack at a party in Newport before her boyfriend John Jackson, 31, told Bianca Beaumont he would kill her family if she told the police.

Tuft was jailed for six years and six months and Jackson jailed for four years.

READ MORE: Lorry driver jailed after leaving man seriously injured in horror crash

James Norville

A dangerous driver who led police on a chase while serving a suspended prison sentence for “almost exactly the same thing” is now behind bars.

James Norville, 23, from Newport, avoided going to jail last year after he’d sped through the streets of the city at 90mph in a 30mph zone.

Judge David Wynn Morgan described being “astonished” at the decision not to send him into custody for that offence of dangerous driving in March 2021.

During his latest offending a police helicopter and dog handler were called to catch him.

Norville was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three years.

Stephen Knight

A drug dealer is back behind bars after he returned to his old ways not long following his release from prison.

Stephen Knight, 31, from Abertillery, was jailed in 2020 after police found £12,000 under his stairs while he was running a booming cocaine business from home.

The defendant’s barrister Jeffrey Jones said his client was “tempted” back into crime just months after his release last October when he couldn’t find a job.

Knight was jailed for 12 months after he admitted being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis.

Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams was arrested when he was found hiding in a forest after he ran off following a high-speed police chase.

Joshua Williams fled when crashed his MG 4x4 into a hedge.

The 30-year-old, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for six months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of Valium, a class C drug.