A "UNIQUE" home in Monmouthshire has come on the market for the first time in 25 years.

Fir Park House comes complete with a heated swimming pool and has been used as a filming location for BBC and Netflix television programmes.

The "substantial" 415-square-metre home currently boasts five bedrooms but could accommodate up to nine.

Built in 1971, the "executive home" has found fame on the small screen owing to its "unique and individual design".

Archer and Co., of Usk, is managing the sale, and the guide price for this property is £1,400,000.

The living room at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

Fir Park House is located on the edge of Llangybi, around 2.5 miles (4km) south of Usk, and seven miles (11km) north of M4 Junction 24 at Newport's Coldra roundabout.

Steps at the front of the property lead to the main entrance on the home's upper floor.

There, a square hallway surrounds a central atrium, which is currently used as a dining room.

The dining room atrium at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

The "stunning" living room includes two fully-glazed walls which offer panoramic views towards Usk and the Celtic Manor Hotel and Resort.

There is also a central fireplace with stone chimney.

The kitchen is fully fitted with cupboards and granite work surfaces, twin stainless steel sinks, and an "extensive" sliding door larder.

The kitchen at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

The master bedroom includes sliding-door mirrored wardrobes and a picture window with even more views of the countryside.

Its en-suite bathroom houses a two-metre bath, so there's ample opportunity to relax.

Other rooms on the upper floor include further bedrooms, a family bathroom, an office or study, and a rear porch area.

The games room at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

The lower floor offers a wealth of space for leisure and entertainment.

Relax in the games room, which houses an original Riley 1950s snooker table with lights, or head into the adjacent gym, where the equipment is available by private negotiation.

Other downstairs areas include a music room and a "good size" wine store, as well as another bedroom and bathroom.

The music room at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

Outside, Fir Park House is surrounded by "extensive, well maintained lawned gardens" and a mature hedgerow gives plenty of privacy.

At one side are patio areas, while at the rear there is a 10-metre length outdoor heated and filtered swimming pool.

The heated pool and outdoor patio area at Fir Park House in Llangybi, Monmouthshire. Picture: Archer and Co., Usk

Other exterior features include a heated greenhouse, pool pump room, laundry room and access to three "extensive" basement cellar stores.

