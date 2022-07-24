A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SHANNON ASHFORD, 21, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £250 in a fine and compensation after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on High Street, Blackwood, on October 10, 2021.

JAMES POWER, 29, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on January 14.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ISAC CIRPACI, 20, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months for driving without insurance on the A4048 in Blackwood on October 5, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £882 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS LEE CHALLENGER, 34, of Queen Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was jailed for 28 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, causing criminal damage to windows and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft and forgery.

He was ordered to pay £585 in compensation and costs.

KERI LOUISE GRATTAN, 38, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £385 in compensation, costs and a fine after she admitted assaulting a police officer at Ystrad Mynach police station on July 14.

GERAINT JAMES CLARKE, 46, of Sandy Lane, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on October 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL ALAN DAVIES, 33, of Fferm Y Bryn, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Risca on September 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.