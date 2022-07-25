A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALEXANDER HASLETT, 20, of Chestnut Drive, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on the B4521 on January 18.

He was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN OWEN MITCHELL, 38, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stalking between December 22, 2021 and January 24, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a five-year restraining order and must pay £495 in costs and a surcharge.

EMMA LOUISE GRIFFITHS, 41, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

JAMIE LEE PARSONS, 45, of Alandale Mews, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

FLORIN IONESCU, 31, of Bailey Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Baldwin Street on January 16.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHNATHON JONES, 30, of Oak Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Rassau Road, Ebbw Vale, on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TEODOR RISTA, 43, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Bristol Terrace, Bargoed, on January 9.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL JOHN WILLIAMS, 46, of Haman Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Rolls Avenue, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.