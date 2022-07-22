A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with two alleged serious assaults that saw police cordon off areas of Newport city centre.
Rahal Ibrahim, 18, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to William Inker on Cambrian Road on Monday, July 18.
He is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kingsley Borg on Cambrian Road on Friday, July 15.
No pleas were entered by Ibrahim when he appeared at Newport Magistrates Court as the charges are indictable only matters.
The defendant, of George Street, Newport, was remanded in custody.
Ibrahim is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 18.
