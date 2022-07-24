WITH the beautiful weather we've been enjoying recently we decided to theme this week's pages on the word 'out'.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Fun: Out on a nursery trip to Raglan Park Farm. Picture: Rebecca Jayne
Playing: Out at the park in Newport. Picture: David Inson
Meow: Betty's first time 'out' in the garden. Picture: Rhiann Young
Out: Among the flowers at Christchurch viewpoint, Newport. Picture: Elizabeth Turner
Relaxing: Toes out in the garden. Picture: Sarah J Whittaker
Cool: Out walking at 5:30am to avoid the heat. Picture: Siân Louise Wain-Cartwright
Quiet: Blocking 'out' the noise while Ian is having his lawns cut in Newport. Picture: Moira Hookings
City: Chilling out in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Bird: Out on its own - a cormorant at Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Granville Joxies
