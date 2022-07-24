WITH the beautiful weather we've been enjoying recently we decided to theme this week's pages on the word 'out'.

Fun: Out on a nursery trip to Raglan Park Farm. Picture: Rebecca Jayne

Playing: Out at the park in Newport. Picture: David Inson

Meow: Betty's first time 'out' in the garden. Picture: Rhiann Young

Out: Among the flowers at Christchurch viewpoint, Newport. Picture: Elizabeth Turner

Relaxing: Toes out in the garden. Picture: Sarah J Whittaker

Cool: Out walking at 5:30am to avoid the heat. Picture: Siân Louise Wain-Cartwright

Quiet: Blocking 'out' the noise while Ian is having his lawns cut in Newport. Picture: Moira Hookings

City: Chilling out in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Bird: Out on its own - a cormorant at Pen-y-Fan Pond. Picture: Granville Joxies