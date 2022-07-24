Although it’s long overdue, the rule-breaking Prime Minister Boris Johnson is finally stepping down.

It’s been a sorry state of affairs to watch unfold in Westminster, as the Tories lurch from one crisis to the next, leaving untold damage in their wake in their pursuit of favourable headlines.

The leadership contest should be a sombre opportunity for Tory MPs to take a long hard look in the mirror about how they’re failing to tackle the big issues facing people up and down the country. Unfortunately, as the election has worn on, it’s become increasingly clear that although Johnson is stepping down, he’s left an indelible and detrimental mark on the Conservative Party.

As we stare down the barrel of soaring energy bills, increasing food insecurity and the looming prospect of climate and ecological breakdown, candidates for prime minister instead find themselves obsessing over imported culture wars and reviving long-settled political disputes. With some even suggesting we bring back the barbaric practice of fox hunting.

There have been some upsides to the disintegration of this government however, for example I’ve welcomed the news that the wretched plan to deport migrants to Rwanda has been suspended.

It was unfeasible, unaffordable and frankly would place vulnerable people at inordinate risk of further exploitation. We know from Australia that off-shoring does little to keep costs down and only enhances the suffering of those who have already been through immense hardship.

It’s also been revealing to note that Ministers, even ones who only served in post for one day, are entitled to resignation payments in the region of £17,000.

In Cabinet Office questions I raised this issue, noting how there’s plenty of better ways to be spending public money than on Ministerial resignations. For some reason the Cabinet Office Minister refused to meet with me to discuss the matter further - we can only wonder why.

Parliament has now risen for the summer recess after an incredibly hectic and consequential few months. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to spend more time out and about in Newport West.

My office continues to support people across Newport West, if you have a query or need assistance please contact us at ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 01633 256268.