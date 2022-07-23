EDNA and Gloria are two guinea pigs who are looking for a new home.
The two females are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.
Edna was born in 2019 and Gloria in 2020.
A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Edna and Gloria came into us on May 26, 2022. Both are friendly, lively guinea pigs.
"Edna can be a little wary of being handled at first but it does not take her long to trust. Gloria does not mind being handled at all and is the most confident out of the two.
"Edna came into us with a tumour on her abdomen. She has now had this successfully removed and the wound has healed very well."
Both are suitable for a home with children of any age.
For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/
