THE 2022 Newport Marathon and 10k has been cancelled.

Organisers Run 4 Wales have announced that the 2022 ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10k, which was due to take place on Sunday, October 23, has been rescheduled.

The event will return to its regular spring slot for 2023, with a new date of Sunday, April 16.

Run 4 Wales said the decision was made following consultation with Newport City Council and other stakeholders, and to move the event out of the congested autumn running schedule.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said: “As the sector resets itself following the impact of the pandemic, the new date will provide an opportunity to relaunch the event, remove a number of operational risks which arise from the late October date and ensure a high-quality event experience can be delivered.

“Moving the event out of the congested autumn running calendar gives us the time and opportunity to work alongside Newport City Council and other potential partner organisations with a view to growing the event.

“We apologise to everyone who had signed up for the event and hope you understand that a return to the pre-pandemic date is in the best interests of both the participants and all key stakeholders.“

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We completely understand Run 4 Wales’ decision and recognise the legacies and ongoing challenges the pandemic continues to pose for all manner of events.

“The most important thing for us is that this amazing event comes back stronger than ever, and we will do everything we can to support that.”

Runners keen to take part in 2023 will be able to transfer into the rescheduled event free of charge, avoiding any subsequent price rises.

Those who no longer wish to hold onto their space in the event will be able to request a refund.

Runners who had signed up for the 2022 event have been emailed with details on how to either transfer their entry to 2023 or request a refund.

Entries for the 2023 event will go on sale later this year.

More details can be found at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk.