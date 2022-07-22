THIS shocking footage shows the horrifying moment two lorries crash head-on after one of the drivers travels on the wrong side of road.
Mariusz Korkosz was jailed for 20 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court this week after he admitted ploughing into Gary Rees.
The crash happened on the B4251 between Oakdale and Crumlin in Caerphilly county on July 4.
The defendant argued he had suffered a coughing fit but that claim was dismissed by the court.
MORE NEWS: Teenager appears in court charged over alleged serious assaults in city centre
Korkosz, 46, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also banned from driving for 24 months and 70 days.
The dashcam footage taken from Korkosz’s Mercedes lorry was provided by Gwent Police and CPS Wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel