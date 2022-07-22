NEW monkeypox symptoms have been revealed as health officials rollout 100,000 more vaccines as UK cases continue to rise.

Experts warn the bug “has no borders” with 2,137 confirmed cases recorded as of July 18.

New monkeypox symptoms

The New England Journal of Medicine reports many are suffering “symptoms not recognised” by current monkeypox definitions.

The paper said: “These symptoms include single genital lesions and sores on the mouth or anus.

“The clinical symptoms are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can easily lead to misdiagnosis.

“In some people, anal and oral symptoms have led to people being admitted to hospital for management of pain and difficulties swallowing.

“This is why it’s so important that these new clinical symptoms be recognised and healthcare professionals be educated on how to identify and manage the disease – misdiagnosis can slow detection and thus hinder efforts to control the spread of the virus.

“The study will therefore lead to increased rates of diagnosis when persons from at-risk groups present with traditional STI symptoms.”

What are the main symptoms of monkeypox?

The rash, which can develop as part of the virus, changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

The health agency also said that initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.