GEORDIE Shore star Vicky Pattison has shared the heartbreaking reason why she is yet to have kids.

The reality TV star has spoken out ahead of a new Channel 4 documentary discussing her and her alcoholic dad’s struggle with booze.

Vicky revealed she is “scared” to have kids, worried they could end up “broken” like her.

In a Sky News interview with Beth Rigby, Vicky said: "I was also just really scared that I was going to have children who felt in some way broken like me.

"But the documentary has brought us a lot of peace and clarity."

She added: "My main motivation for making this documentary was that I had a strong belief that there was a huge element of alcoholism that was completely genetic.

"That's because my dad had it in him, I was just going to have it in me and I truly believed my kids would have it too and I didn't want them to feel different to everyone else, to feel out of control, to feel powerless to stop something. Like their life was only going to be one way - It was going to be hard and sad and they were going to hurt people they loved.

"So that's a huge reason why I haven't had children yet. But now I am in a really good place with a nice man and I've done this documentary and learnt loads about this illness.

"I understand there is an element of it that is learnt behaviour and potentially hereditary but more than that I know we have choices as well."

Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me is being aired on Channel 4 on August 2.