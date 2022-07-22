AS THE cost of living continues to affect families across the UK, Asda has launched a new online money-saving advice hub.

The hub aims to help parents as they plan to keep children occupied during the summer holidays at a time when many budgets are squeezed.

Asda’s ‘Essential Living Hub’ is a one-stop website where customers can access a wide range of hints, tips and hacks, which go beyond the weekly food shop, covering how to save energy, budget better, buy and cook smarter, entertain the kids for free and even eat out without paying a penny.

New research from the supermarket has revealed the tough choices parents are facing as they prepare for school holidays.

READ MORE: Asda launches new credit card that will see customers earn ‘Asda Pounds’

Despite efforts to create a fun-filled summer, more than three-quarters of parents (78%) admitted they would have to cut back on holiday activities such as day trips, cinema visits and eating out because they are struggling to afford these treats.

Cost of living crisis makes summer holiday activities a challenge for many (PA)

More than two-thirds (67%) plan to take on extra work and almost half (47%) plan to borrow money from friends and family so that their kids can enjoy some holiday treats.

And 14% said that any kids’ activity that costs money this summer is unaffordable.

Cutbacks to holiday treats and activities will be felt the most by low-income families as they continue to be disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

The latest Asda Income Tracker shows that 20% of UK households now have negative disposable income because their take home pay no longer covers spending on essentials such as groceries, energy bills, transport costs, mortgage or rent.

The hub is the latest initiative from Asda to help customers save on their essential living costs, so they have more money to spend on other things.

It follows the launch of ‘Just Essentials’ – a new range of almost 300 budget-friendly products in all categories of the store, including fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, fish and poultry designed to help customers enjoy nutritious food on a budget.

Asda has also launched a new deal to help struggling families, where children under age 16 can eat for just £1 in Asda cafes until the end of the year.

The offer is available seven days a week during Café opening hours, and no minimum adult spend is required.

Sam Dickson, Asda’s Acting Chief Customer Officer, said: “We know things are tough for many families as our latest Asda Income Tracker shows the average household is a record £175 per month worse off compared with this time last year. This makes it harder to find the money to go on holiday or keep the kids entertained while they are off school.

“We know that despite the budget pressures – parents and carers want to do the best for their kids, which is why we’ve launched the Essential Living Hub to help them through the holidays. And with our Just Essentials range offering over 300 products at the lowest possible prices, we’re here to help them make their budgets stretch further so they will have more to spend on doing the things they love.”

Find out more here.

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.