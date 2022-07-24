HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Yellow - four years old, female, Labrador. Yellow has come to us from a breeder but is very people oriented and affectionate and has a constantly waggy tail. She isn't keen on other dogs and so would prefer to be homed as an only dog and could live with dog savvy older children.

Pancake - seven years old, male, poodle. Pancake is a typical poodle and is so sweet natured, loving, comical and affectionate. Pancake is a firm favourite with many of the staff and is a little snuggle monster! His confidence has grown so much since he arrived with us but he would still like to be homed where there is another kind dog to be his friend.

Netty - eight years old, female, Shiba Inu. Netty is an absolutely stunning girl who has come to us from a breeder. She can be a little shy when she first meets you but is a really lovely girl. She would like to be homed with another kind dog who can be her friend and help her settle in to her home.

Trouble - five years old, female, boxer in foster in Caerphilly. She is a beautiful, affectionate boxer who loves people and other dogs too. She is house trained and sleeps through the night without a peep. She has been learning all about home life in her foster home and is doing incredibly well. She could be an only dog or could live with other playful dogs.

Van - eight months old, male, Shih Tzu. Van has come to us from a breeder to find a loving home. He is a playful pup when around his kennel friends but sadly this confidence disappears around people and he becomes very worried. With time and love, it shouldn't take him long to start enjoying human company. He is looking for a calm and quiet home with another confident dog to be his friend.