CHRISTINE McGuiness has split from husband Paddy McGuinness after 15 years together and 11-year marriage.

Following an alleged ‘make or break’ trip the pair have revealed they have been separated for some time.

The couple share three children together, Penelope, Felicity and Leo and are still living together despite the split.

The couple announced the split in a joint statement on their Instagram stories.

They wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus was as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

They added: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We'll be making no further comment."