A POLICE investigation is ongoing into a crash in Pontnewydd which resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, May 16 on Commercial Street in Pontnewydd.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman from the Cwmbran area, who later died in hospital.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

Earlier this week, between 6pm-10pm on Wednesday, July 20, a road closure was in place along a section of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd.

This was to enable the investigation to continue at the scene of the crash.

Diversions were put in place as officers carried out investigative work in the area.

A spokesperson said: "We're continuing to ask anyone with information about the collision to get in touch with us.

"Anyone who was in the area between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Monday, May 16, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200163138, with any details."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.