AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following a deliberate fire that destroyed a container full of sports equipment.

Gwent Police were called with a report of criminal damage and a fire at a storage container in the Britannia football grounds in Bedwelty Road, Cefn Fforest, at around 2.10pm on Thursday, July 21.

Firefighters attended, with Gwent Police officers assisting with public safety.

Cefn Fforest AFC posted about the fire on social media, writing:

“Gutted after all our hard work to rebuild the club over the past few years someone has set fire to our lock up leaving us with not even a football to our name. “If anyone has any old equipment they’re getting rid of we would be extremely grateful.”

Gwent VFC started a fundraising page to raise money to replace equipment destroyed in the blaze; in less than 24-hours more than £2,000 has been donated.

The link for donations is available online at https://bit.ly/3BarEDO

“The response has been amazing," writes Cefn Fforst AFC.

"Everyone at the club is overwhelmed and we really appreciate she support.

“We’re a small humble club with nothing flashy. We have lost the basics like balls, bibs, cones, medical equipment, mini goals and dugouts.

“We will be in touch with generous donors as soon as possible. This shows what grassroots football is all about and has inspired us as a club to give back in the future.”

The fire is being treated as deliberate, with an arson investigation launched.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information to speak to us, especially those with CCTV footage from the area between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Thursday [July 21] afternoon.

“Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200244141.”