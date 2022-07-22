A FAMILY-RUN petrol station in Abergavenny is causing traffic "chaos" after slashing prices at the pumps in an effort to repay community support over the years.

Bailey's Garage, located on the A40 (Brecon Road) now boasts some of the cheapest petrol prices for miles around.

Earlier today, a litre of unleaded was priced at £167.9 - a good 20p cheaper than many other petrol stations in the area.

Owner Ian Bailey said that the price reduction had come as a result of seeing the real-terms struggles people in Abergavenny were facing during the cost of living crisis.

"We made the decision, realising how the economy is, to try to reduce the cost of the petrol as much as we could," he said.

"People are starting to feel the pinch.

"We’ve cut the prices, as much as we could. Were not making much, but trying to pass it on to the customer."

Bailey's is something of an institution in Abergavenny, having operated from the town for 50 years as of last November.

Mr Bailey said the latest cost-cutting measure was made "to make it easier for all the locals who have supported us all these years".

However, he explained that not everyone has been happy at the garage for cutting prices at the pumps.

"To be honest, we’ve had a lot of people moaning that it’s blocking the road," he said.

"When we were expensive they were moaning that we were expensive. You can’t win.

"The traffic is chaotic, it is difficult.

"It's been very, very busy. The whole town’s busier than usual."

Asked how long prices will be slashed at the garage, Mr Bailey said it all depended on the fluctuations in the price of crude oil.

"We’re hoping to keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can," he said.

"It depends if the price of crude oil goes up on Monday.

"It won’t affect us until the Tuesday/Wednesday, but we’ll try to keep prices down as long as we can."