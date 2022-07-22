POLICE are on the hunt for a man in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking offences.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 25-year-old Paul Harris from Cinderford.
Harris has links to Chepstow and Magor in Monmouthshire, and to Gloucester.
Police officers would like to speak to Harris, who is also known as Paul Bohm, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking offences.
How to help the appeal:
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gwent Police quoting 2200245204.
People with information to help locate Harris can:
- Call 101;
- Message Gwent Police on Twitter;
- Message Gwent Police on Facebook;
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
