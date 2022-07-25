HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Poppy Rae was born on June 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. Her parents are Regan and Corey Brandon, of Blaenavon, and her big sisters are Ruby, seven, and Ivy, four.

Hallie-Sue Marie Bale was born on June 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. She is the first child of Aimee-Jo Larcombe and Nathan Bale, of Newport.

Mason Bowen McCann was born on June 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 1oz. His parents are David McCann and Kelly Bowen, of Cwmbran, and his siblings are Ieuan, 15, Kelsie, 13, Kayla, nine 9, and Kaydee, five. Mum Kelley's waters broke at 29 weeks. After a worry few weeks she was given an emergency Caesarean section to deliver Mason, who spent his first 11 days on the Neonatal Unit.

Cassia Hope Kathleen Kirton was born on June 24, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz. She is the first child of Chelsea and James Kirton, of Pontypool.

Kobie Richard Morrison was born on June 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 2oz. He is the first child of Hanah Morgan and Phillip Morrison,of Caerwent.

Olivia Mae Hoskins was born on June 29, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. Her parents are Samantha and Gareth Hoskins, of Blackwood, and her siblings are Mia, 15, Lewys 12, Madeleine, nine, and Jessica, seven.

Lacey-mae Hodge was born on July 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. Her parents are Jamie Hodge and Morgan Shepphard, and her siblings are Arlo, two, and Kenzie, five.

Delilah Lainie Price was born on June 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 6oz. she is the first child of Annaliese Castagna and Tyler Price, of Newport.