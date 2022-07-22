A DISPERSAL order will come into effect in Caldicot this evening following several reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order will come into place at 5pm today - Friday, July 22 - and will remain in place until 3am on Sunday, July 24.

The areas covered by the order includes Newport Road, Sandy Lane, Mill Lane, Chepstow Road and the surrounding roads as shown on the below map.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Gwent Police Inspector Andrew Boucher said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.”

The police urge people to contact 101 or send a direct message to their Twitter and Facebook pages should they have any concerns of anti social behaviour.