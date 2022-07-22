EXAM board staff are set to stage walkout which could delay young people receiving their GCSE and A-level results, a union has warned.

Workers at AQA are to stage a 72-hour walkout later this month, that could affect the delivery of thousands of results, the Unison union has said.

Staff were given an increase of 0.6 per cent last year, with three per cent offered this year - which Unison said is a real-terms pay cut.

An AQA walkout could delay GCSE and A Level results. Picture: PA

A-level students are due to receive their results on August 18, with GCSEs following a week later.

However, the walkout could mean results are delayed.

Unison official Lizanne Devonport said the workers have been left with “no other option” but to strike.

“Pay has been falling behind prices for years and three per cent isn’t a wage rise, with costs spiralling it’s a pay cut,” she said.

“Things are so bad staff are fear ful they will no longer be able to make ends meet.

“Workers only strike as a last resort. They’d rather be doing the jobs that they’re proud of. They don’t want to disrupt students and know how important exam results are to them.”

The AQA, which is an independent education charity, says it sets and marks more than half of GCSEs and A-levels taken in the UK each year.

Now, Unison has confirmed members will walk out for three days, from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.