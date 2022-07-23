FANCY yourself the next Postman Pat? Now could be your chance.

A post office near Newport is on the market for sale.

The post office, located in Bassaleg, a short distance from Bassaleg School, is being advertised with a guide price of £475,000.

It is described as a "rare to market four-bed end of terrace property in the heart of the sought-after village of Bassaleg" - and the feature which makes it stand out from the crowd is the post office.

The business will, the letting agent says, give potential buyers the chance to "enter into a profitable post office/local shop".

Turnover is to be confirmed at this stage, but the store is described as "a substantial shop that is at the heart of the bassaleg community helping local residents with all of their postage requirements as well as servicing the many school pupils that visit every day for confectionary, drinks, and snacks".

With four bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a sizeable garden, this property could easily cater for a family-run business.

There is also a large parking area.

Viewing by appointment only. For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/121808174